Signaturefd LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

LHX stock opened at $207.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.