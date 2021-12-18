Signaturefd LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,577,000 after acquiring an additional 176,002 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 23.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 132,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 3,725.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 421,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 88,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $41.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

