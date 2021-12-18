Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,131 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,009 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 114,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 200,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SNV. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

NYSE:SNV opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,630. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

