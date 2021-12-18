Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $58.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

