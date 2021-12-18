Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,855,000 after purchasing an additional 306,398 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,436,000 after buying an additional 127,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $146.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.