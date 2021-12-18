Sigma Planning Corp Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $206.59 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.75 and a 200-day moving average of $200.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.12.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

