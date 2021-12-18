Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,888 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $132.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average of $133.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $111.31 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

