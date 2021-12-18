Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.22

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.22 and traded as low as C$20.43. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$20.47, with a volume of 52,687 shares changing hands.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.88.

The firm has a market cap of C$782.47 million and a PE ratio of -7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.24.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.12) by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

