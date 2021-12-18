Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives $19.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.88.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWIR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.10. 205,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,706. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

