Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.42

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.42 and traded as high as C$14.58. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$14.58, with a volume of 3,028,654 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIA. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.70.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$977.43 million and a PE ratio of 135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$170.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.