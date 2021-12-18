Showcase (SHO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $85,259.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $253,029.40 and $85,259.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00054390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.35 or 0.08381717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00077735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,705.87 or 0.99933651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00050457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

