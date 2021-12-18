Short Interest in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Decreases By 25.5%

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Yucaipa Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 209.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

