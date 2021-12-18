Short Interest in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Declines By 29.1%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,200 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 388,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 423,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WFRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,984,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,076,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,344,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,339,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

