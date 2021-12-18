Short Interest in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Increases By 50.8%

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the November 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 76,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. Virtus Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

