Short Interest in Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Declines By 47.8%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the November 15th total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,222,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VRNOF opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. Verano has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

