Short Interest in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expands By 84.4%

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the November 15th total of 612,800 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.
In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,242 shares of company stock worth $12,463,253. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TBK stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.93.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
