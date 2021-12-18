Short Interest in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expands By 84.4%

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the November 15th total of 612,800 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,242 shares of company stock worth $12,463,253. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

