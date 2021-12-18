Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Increases By 39.1%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 46,800.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 281,740 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 676,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 244,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

