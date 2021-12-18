Short Interest in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Grows By 31.0%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Boeing stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.63. 12,572,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,299,160. The stock has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 52-week low of $187.88 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.39 and its 200 day moving average is $222.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.45.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

