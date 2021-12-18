Short Interest in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Decreases By 27.6%

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 157,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SANW. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

Shares of SANW opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.