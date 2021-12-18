Short Interest in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Decreases By 46.2%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 423,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SDPI stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.69. 325,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,752. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.17.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

