Short Interest in Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Decreases By 37.4%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the November 15th total of 903,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 314.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMMCF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.75 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock remained flat at $$17.08 during midday trading on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.