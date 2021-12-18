Short Interest in Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Drops By 26.1%

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,900 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 319,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,359.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCCAF shares. TD Securities lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $29.60 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.