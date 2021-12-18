Short Interest in Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Drops By 29.0%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 779,000 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 1,097,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,895.0 days.

Shares of Sany Heavy Equipment International stock remained flat at $$1.00 during trading hours on Friday. 240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,812. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.48.

About Sany Heavy Equipment International

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co, Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacturing and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic and smart mined products and spare parts, and the provision of related services in Mainland China. It operates through the Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment segments.

