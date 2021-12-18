Short Interest in Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Drops By 29.0%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 779,000 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 1,097,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,895.0 days.
Shares of Sany Heavy Equipment International stock remained flat at $$1.00 during trading hours on Friday. 240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,812. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.48.
About Sany Heavy Equipment International
