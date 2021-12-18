Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Rises By 39.8%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,134,200 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the November 15th total of 811,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.0 days.
Shares of RNECF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. 709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,222. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66.
