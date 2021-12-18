Short Interest in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Increases By 33.3%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of REED remained flat at $$0.38 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 597,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,952. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 31.14% and a negative return on equity of 161.92%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reed’s will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Reed’s in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price target on the stock.

In other Reed’s news, CEO Norman E. Jr. Snyder acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,297,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 242,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 65.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,808,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,573 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,947,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 24.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 133,288 shares during the period. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

