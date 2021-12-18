Short Interest in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Expands By 32.9%

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the November 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCMT stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.59. 93,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,900. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $69.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.75.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

