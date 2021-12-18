Short Interest in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Declines By 27.3%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PLPC stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.87. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.38 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.84%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 90.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 13.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.