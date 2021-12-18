Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Increases By 60.0%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ PBHC opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In related news, CFO Walter Rusnak bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $68,036 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.