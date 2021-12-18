Short Interest in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Rises By 54.6%

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the November 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Partners Bancorp by 28.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Partners Bancorp by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Partners Bancorp during the second quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Partners Bancorp during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Partners Bancorp during the third quarter worth $121,000. 6.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTRS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 56,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,337. Partners Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $173.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Partners Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

