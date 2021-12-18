Short Interest in Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Drops By 50.0%

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXBDF. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS OXBDF opened at $14.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

