Short Interest in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Increases By 85.0%

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 513,400 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the November 15th total of 277,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 604,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ODT opened at $1.48 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 156,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $285,137.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang sold 1,287,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $2,948,551.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,409,535 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,744. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $139,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 48.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,986,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $670,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 47.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 230,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 74,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 191.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 74,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

