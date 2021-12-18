Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Increases By 63.1%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the November 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

