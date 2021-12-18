Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Increases By 63.1%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the November 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $18.89.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
