Short Interest in Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Decreases By 26.9%

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the November 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NPSNY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Naspers in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Naspers stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09. Naspers has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

