Short Interest in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Increases By 50.0%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE TAP.A traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. 339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.13.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.