Short Interest in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Increases By 50.0%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE TAP.A traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. 339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.13.
Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile
