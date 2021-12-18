Short Interest in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Drops By 27.1%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the November 15th total of 123,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mmtec by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 108,686 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mmtec during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mmtec by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 52,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mmtec during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mmtec alerts:

NASDAQ:MTC opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. Mmtec has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mmtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mmtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.