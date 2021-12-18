Short Interest in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Increases By 76.1%

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the November 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

NYSE:MFV opened at $6.67 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Special Value Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

