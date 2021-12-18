Short Interest in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Expands By 72.9%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the November 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,763,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 991,141 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,416,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 291,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.60. 393,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,518. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

