Short Interest in Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Rises By 37.8%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 748,800 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the November 15th total of 543,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 936.0 days.

LRCDF opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $37.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

