Short Interest in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Rises By 44.8%

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGRN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81,903 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BGRN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.07. 28,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,958. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.93 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. This is a boost from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

