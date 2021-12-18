Short Interest in GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Increases By 73.6%

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GSPE opened at $0.01 on Friday. GulfSlope Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
GulfSlope Energy Company Profile
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GulfSlope Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GulfSlope Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.