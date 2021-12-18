Short Interest in GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Increases By 73.6%

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GSPE opened at $0.01 on Friday. GulfSlope Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

GulfSlope Energy Company Profile

GulfSlope Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The company was founded on December 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

