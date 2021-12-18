Short Interest in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Declines By 40.9%

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the November 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTEC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.88. 189,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,064. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $29.54.

