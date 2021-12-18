Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Increases By 75.0%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EFGSY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Shares of EFGSY opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

