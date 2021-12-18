Short Interest in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) Decreases By 44.7%

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the November 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 187.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $2,035,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $4,358,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $7,285,000.

DCUE stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.54. 45,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,222. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $91.90 and a 52 week high of $105.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%.

