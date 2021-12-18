Short Interest in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Decreases By 29.5%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 570,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

CLGN traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $12.79. 357,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,216. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.38. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $24.26.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Equities analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

