Short Interest in C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Drops By 41.8%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the November 15th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,064.0 days.

CGPZF remained flat at $$3.08 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. C&C Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

