Short Interest in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Rises By 33.9%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 924,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE CARS traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $15.61. 1,560,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 2.16.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

