Short Interest in Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Rises By 40.3%

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CPIVF remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. 202,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,897. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

Get Captiva Verde Wellness alerts:

About Captiva Verde Wellness

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.