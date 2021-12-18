Short Interest in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Increases By 37.2%

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the November 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSIG opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

