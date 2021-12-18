Short Interest in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Decreases By 40.4%

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 768,300 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the November 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BDC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.24. 437,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,091. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.35. Belden has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.88.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

