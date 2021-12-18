Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Declines By 47.6%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the November 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of BKRIY stock remained flat at $$5.69 during trading hours on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

